Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Hollister (chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Hollister sat out Week 1 with a hamstring injury and Week 3 with the same chest injury. Getting some work at practice is a good sign, but he'll need to be a full participant by Friday's practice to guarantee a role in Sunday's game versus the Dolphins. If he can go, that role still won't affect the fantasy realm.
