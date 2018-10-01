Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Listed as limited on practice estimation
The Patriots' estimated practice report Monday lists Hollister (chest) as a limited participant, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Hollister was inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but his Week 5 status takes on some added import, with top tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle) dealing with an ankle injury that may impact his status for Thursday night's game against the Colts.
