Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Listed as limited practice participant Thursday
Hollister (hamstring) was listed as alimited practice participant Thursday.
Hollister is probably going end up listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills and given that he was unable to play in Week 7, he's not a lock to return to action this week. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) was also limited Thursday and has a chance to play Monday night after missing this past Sunday's game along with Hollister.
