Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Listed as questionable
Hollister (chest) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Colts.
As is fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), which adds a layer of intrigue to Hollister's Week 5 status. If he is active and Gronkowski is not, Hollister could see added targets in the team's passing game Thursday, while Dwayne Allen focuses largely on his blocking.
