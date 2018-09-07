Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Listed as questionable this week
Hollister (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Hollister provides depth behind star tight end Rob Gronkowski and blocking ace Dwayne Allen, but his fantasy value is limited as long as Gronkowski is healthy. That said, Hollister's pass-catching skills probably give him more upside than Allen in the event that Gronkowski misses any time down the road.
