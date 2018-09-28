Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Listed as questionable
Hollister (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Hollister's chest injury sidelined him during Week 3's loss to Detroit, but the tight end appears to be progressing in his recovery. It remains to be seen whether the depth tight end will suit up Week 4, but Hollister remains off the fantasy radar regardless of his availability.
More News
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Ruled out this week•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Not seen at Friday's practice•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Catches three passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Returns to practice, ready for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...