Hollister (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Hollister's chest injury sidelined him during Week 3's loss to Detroit, but the tight end appears to be progressing in his recovery. It remains to be seen whether the depth tight end will suit up Week 4, but Hollister remains off the fantasy radar regardless of his availability.

