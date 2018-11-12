Hollister was on the field for 22 of the Patriots' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Titans.

In the process, Hollister hauled in one of his two targets for 17 yards. The Patriots are on bye in Week 11, so both Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) out and Dwayne Allen (knee) have some added time to manage their current injuries. If, however, their issues linger, Hollister's profile in the New England offense could potentially expand in Week 12.