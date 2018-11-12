Hollister was on the field for 22 of the Patriots' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Titans.

In the process, Hollister hauled in one of his two targets for 17 yards. The Patriots are on bye Week 11, so both Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) and Dwayne Allen (knee) have some added time to manage their current injuries. If, however, their issues linger, Hollister's profile in the New England offense could potentially expand Week 12.