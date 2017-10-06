Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Logs eight snaps Thursday
Hollister was on the field for eight of the Patriots' 74 snaps on offense in Thursday's 19-14 win over the the Buccaneers.
Hollister did not haul in his only target in the game and heads into Week 6 action with two catches for 24 yards to date. He's off the fantasy radar in his role as the Patriots' third-string tight end behind Rob Gronkowski (who missed Thursday's game with a thigh injury) and Dwayne Allen.
