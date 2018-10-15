Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Logs three snaps in Week 6
Hollister was on the field for three of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs.
Hollister remains an afterthought in the Patriots' offense as long as Rob Gronkowski is healthy enough to play. If, however, Gronkowski ever misses any time, it would likely be Hollister rather than Dwayne Allen who sees the boost in fantasy value.
