Hollister (undisclosed) is not expected to play Friday night against the Panthers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear what's ailing the tight end, but it looks like his next chance to suit up won't arrive arrive until next Thursday's preseason finale. Looking ahead, we'd expect Hollister to survive roster cut-downs and provide depth behind veterans Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen. In that scenario, Hollister's fantasy value is limited, but given his pass-catching skills, he probably offers more upside in the event that Gronkowski misses any time.