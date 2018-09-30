Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Not in line to play Sunday
Hollister (chest) is not in line to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, Hollister is "not yet medically cleared after taking a hard fall in practice." His absence could free up some added snaps for fellow tight end Dwayne Allen, but Rob Gronkowski remains the Patriots' top option at the position.
