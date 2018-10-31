Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Not practicing Wednesday
Hollister (hamstring) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Hollisted has missed two consecutive games due to a lingering hamstring injury, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers. With Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) also nursing injuries, Dwayne Allen is the only fully healthy tight end on New England's roster to begin Week 9.
More News
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Won't play Monday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Listed as limited practice participant Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Downgraded to out•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Logs three snaps in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Returns to action Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
A flurry of trades in the last week shook up the wide receiver landscape. Jamey Eisenberg sorts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9