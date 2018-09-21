Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Not seen at Friday's practice
Hollister was not sighted at practice Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Hollister was not listed on the injury report previously in the week, so it remains unclear what's causing the absence. The 24-year-old was dealing with a hamstring injury last week but played against the Jaguars last Sunday and had no limitations through the first two practices of the week.
