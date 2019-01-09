Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Placed on IR
The Patriots placed Hollister (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Hollister won't suit up for any of New England's playoff games, as his season officially comes to an end. The second-year tight end caught four catches for 52 yards, essentially matching his production from his rookie year.
