Hollister was a late addition to the team's injury report for Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a hamstring issue and is considered questionable.

Hollister likely suffered the injury at some point following the release of the injury report, potentially leaving the team slightly shorthanded at tight end heading into the contest. Considering the rookie owns just two receptions so far this season, his potential absence shouldn't have a large impact on the offense as long as Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen are healthy.