Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Sunday with hamstring injury
Hollister was a late addition to the team's injury report for Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a hamstring issue and is considered questionable.
Hollister likely suffered the injury at some point following the release of the injury report, potentially leaving the team slightly shorthanded at tight end heading into the contest. Considering the rookie owns just two receptions so far this season, his potential absence shouldn't have a large impact on the offense as long as Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen are healthy.
More News
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...