Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Week 10
Hollister (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Hollister has logged limited participation in practice all week, and appears to be progressing in his recovery from a lingering hamstring injury. The depth tight end has not suited up since Week 6. With top tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) also listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Hollister could see a role in the offense if he's able to get healthy.
More News
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Still nursing hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Inactive for SNF against Packers•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Upgrades to limited participation•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Won't play Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...