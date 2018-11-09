Hollister (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Hollister has logged limited participation in practice all week, and appears to be progressing in his recovery from a lingering hamstring injury. The depth tight end has not suited up since Week 6. With top tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) also listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Hollister could see a role in the offense if he's able to get healthy.