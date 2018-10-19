Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Week 7
Hollister (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Hollister was limited in Friday's practice due to a hamstring issue. The extent of Hollister's injury remains undisclosed, but expect an update on the depth tight end's health if he is unable to suit up Week 7.
