Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Week 7
Hollister is dealing with a chest injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Hollister was a late addition to the injury report this week and was a limited practice participant on Thursday. The 23-year-old mostly serves as a depth tight end and has minimal fantasy value with Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen currently healthy.
