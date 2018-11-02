Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Week 9
Hollister (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Hollister is one of 15 Patriots players who carry an injury designation into the Week 9 contest, with fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) also among those listed as questionable. While the Patriots and Packers kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday, there should be added clarity on which direction Gronkowski's status is leaning before the first wave of games get underway. If reports indicate that Gronkowski is likely to sit out, Hollister -- if available -- might be a decent dart for those stuck with limited alternatives at the position in deeper fantasy leagues. The lone other healthy tight end on the roster, Dwayne Allen, functions mainly as a blocker for New England.
