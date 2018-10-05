Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Returns to action Thursday
Hollister was on the field for four of the Patriots' 69 snaps on offense in Thursday's 38-24 win over the Colts.
In his return from a two-game absence, Hollister was not targeted. His fantasy upside remains capped as long as Rob Gronkowski is healthy enough to play.
