Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Returns to practice, ready for Sunday
Hollister (hamstring) practiced Friday and will play against the Jaguars on Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Hollister missed out of the season opener due to this hamstring issue, but he's now ready to make his 2018 debut. He shouldn't be on many fantasy radars behind Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen on the depth chart.
More News
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Limited in practice•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Expected to miss Thursday's game•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Won't play Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...