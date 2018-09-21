Hollister (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Lions.

Hollister caught all three of his targets for 35 yards in Week 2's loss to the Jaguars, but he was added to the Patriots' injury report Friday and subsequently ruled out. His absence could free up some looks for fellow tight end Dwayne Allen, but Rob Gronkowski remains the Patriots' top option at the position.

More News
Our Latest Stories