Hollister (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Hollister continues to progress in his recovery from a lingering hamstring injury which caused him to miss Sunday's win over the Packers. With Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) questionable for New England's game against the Titans in Week 10, Hollister could see increased offensive snaps if he's able to get healthy.

