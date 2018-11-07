Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Still nursing hamstring injury
Hollister (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Hollister continues to progress in his recovery from a lingering hamstring injury which caused him to miss Sunday's win over the Packers. With Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) questionable for New England's game against the Titans in Week 10, Hollister could see increased offensive snaps if he's able to get healthy.
