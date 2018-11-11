Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Suits up Sunday
Hollister (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
With Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) out, Dwayne Allen and Hollister will see added snaps at tight end, but neither are high-percentage fantasy plays in Week 10. With that in mind, Gronkowski's targets Sunday are likely to be largely absorbed by the team's wideout corps.
More News
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Still nursing hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Inactive for SNF against Packers•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Upgrades to limited participation•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Not practicing Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10