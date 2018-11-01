Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Upgrades to limited participation
Hollister (hamstring) put in a limited practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
After sitting out the Patriots' first practice of the week, Hollister took a step forward in his recovery by turning in a limited session a day later. Meanwhile, top tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) reverted from limited participation Wednesday to non-participation Thursday, which suddenly makes his status more of question mark for Sunday's game against the Packers. If Gronkowski ends up missing the contest, Dwayne Allen and Hollister -- if healthy -- would both be in store for increased snaps, though neither player offers much fantasy upside.
