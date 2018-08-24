Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Won't play Friday
Hollister (undisclosed) won't play Friday against the Panthers, Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston reports.
This was an expected outcome, but just an FYI for those considering Hollister as an option in DFS formats. For now, consider the reserve tight end day-to-day.
More News
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Catches his only target Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Could help fill early season void•
-
Jacob Hollister: Let go by Patriots•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Catches four regular-season passes•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Catches one pass in Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated Rankings of Chiefs in Fantasy
What we've seen this preseason has changed some of the perception on the Chiefs Fantasy as...
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...