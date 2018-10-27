Hollister (hamstring) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Bills, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Hollister was a limited participant at practice this week, but the Patriots apparently didn't see enough to hand him the questionable tag. The 24-year-old will miss his second straight game, leaving Dwayne Allen to serve as No. 2 tight end with Rob Gronkowski (back) listed as questionable, although he expects to play.