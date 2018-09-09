Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Won't play Sunday
Hollister (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.
When available, Hollister provides depth behind red zone maven Rob Gronkowski and blocking ace Dwayne Allen, but his fantasy value is limited as long as Gronkowski is healthy.
More News
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Limited in practice•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Expected to miss Thursday's game•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Won't play Friday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Catches his only target Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...