Brissett has taken all the first-team reps during open practices, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Third overall pick Drake Maye presumably will have a chance to win the Week 1 starting job, but he may have to wait until training camp to get any reps with the first-team offense. Graff notes that Brissett runs the offense smoothly, having previously worked with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt when both were with the Browns in 2022.
