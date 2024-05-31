Brissett has taken all the first-team reps during open practices, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Third overall pick Drake Maye presumably will have a chance to win the Week 1 starting job, but he may have to wait until training camp to get any reps with the first-team offense. Graff notes that Brissett runs the offense smoothly, having previously worked with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt when both were with the Browns in 2022.