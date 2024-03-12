Brissett has agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million contract with New England, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

It remains to be seen what the Patriots choose to do with their No. 3 selection in this year's draft, but Brissett is now the No. 1 option under center with New England days removed from dealing Mac Jones to the Jaguars. The journeyman quarterback started his career with the Pats in 2016, and actually started two games in place of an injured Tom Brady. He then spent his next four seasons with the Colts, both as a backup and starter before subsequently spending one year each with the Dolphins, Browns and Commanders. If the team does decide to still draft a quarterback, Brissett could still start while the team develops someone behind him, or use him as a top tier backup option.