Patriots coach Jerod Mayo reiterated Tuesday that Brissett is viewed as the starting quarterback, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Mayo said, "I don't think there's any doubt," when reporters asked him about Brissett's standing as the starting QB at the beginning of training camp. No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye almost will certainly get playing time this season -- and possibly sooner than later -- but the combination of a shaky offensive line and quality backup QB could inspire the Patriots to be more patient/cautious than what's now considered normal for a team with a top-five-drafted quarterback. The two guys drafted ahead of Maye this spring, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, appear well on their way to Week 1 starts.