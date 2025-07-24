The Patriots activated Tavai (calf) from the active/PUP list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Tavai landed on the PUP list Saturday due to a calf injury that he sustained during OTAs in early June. He progressed enough in his recovery to pass his physical, and the 2019 second-rounder has been cleared to participate in practices and preseason games. Tavai has logged 100-plus tackles in two consecutive seasons and has played in every single regular-season game since 2022.