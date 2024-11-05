Tavai recorded 11 tackles (six solo), including a tackle for a loss, and an interception in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans.
The inside linebacker also played on more than 80.0 percent of the defensive snaps for the eighth time in nine games this season. Tavai has 59 tackles (30 solo), a pass defensed and an interception on the season.
