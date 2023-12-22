Tavai (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game against the Broncos.

The 27-year-old seems to have suffered an ankle injury at some point within the last week, and after a limited week of practice, he's got a chance to play in Week 16. Tavai's availability will be something to look out for Sunday, as Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee) is also listed as questionable, meaning New England could be without both of their top inside linebackers. If Tavai is unable to suit up in Week 16, Mack Wilson would likely see increased snaps on the Patriots' defense.