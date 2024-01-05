Tavai (teeth) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
The Patriots leading tackler has been limited in practice throughout the week due to a teeth issue, but he still has a shot at suiting up Sunday. Mack Wilson would likely start alongside Ja'Whaun Bentley at inside linebacker if Tavai is unable to play in Week 18.
More News
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Records 10 tackles•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Will play versus Denver•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Chance to play Week 16•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Snatches interception in loss•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Monster performance versus Steelers•