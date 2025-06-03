Tavai suffered a calf injury during Monday's OTAs practice and is expected to be sidelined until training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Tavai had to be helped off the field Monday, so this actually sounds like promising news for the Patriots' leading tackler from last season. New England did sign three-down linebacker Robert Spillane to a three-year, $33 million deal during free agency.
More News
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Injured at OTAs on Monday•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Team leader in tackles•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Logs 10 tackles against Bolts•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Productive versus Cardinals•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Helps create turnover Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Leading tackler in loss•