Tavai recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers.

Tavai was able to match his season-high eight takedowns in what was a defensive battle in Week 13. The linebacker has now compiled a career-high 72 tackles, including a sack, while forcing a fumble, intercepting a pass and deflecting four others through 12 contests in 2023.

