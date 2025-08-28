Tavai (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Tavai made the 53-man roster but will be required to miss at least four games with an unspecified injury. The 2019 second-round pick played all 17 games with the Patriots last season and piled up 115 tackles (58 solo), five pass breakups, 1.0 sacks and an interception. Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss are expected to start at the two inside linebacker slots while Tavai recovers.