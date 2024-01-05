Tavai (teeth) was a limited participant at the Patriots' practice Thursday.
Tavai appears to be dealing with a mouth injury to open the week, logging limited sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday. It's unclear if he's in danger of missing Sunday's contest with the Jets, but if he's forced to sit, Mack Wilson could draw a start at inside linebacker.
More News
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Records 10 tackles•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Will play versus Denver•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Chance to play Week 16•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Snatches interception in loss•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Monster performance versus Steelers•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Eight tackles in defeat•