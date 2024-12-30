Tavai finished Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Chargers with 10 tackles (five solo).

It was a rough game defensively for the Patriots on Saturday, who allowed the Chargers to score on eight of 10 offensive drives while maintaining possession of the ball for over 40 minutes. The Patriots logged 85 combined tackles compared to the Chargers' 49, and Tavai led New England with 10 tackles of his own, which is the third time he's reached that total this season. His effort in Week 17 puts him at 111 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, which surpassed his career high from 2023 (110 through 17 regular-season games). Tavai will look to finish the 2024 campaign on a high note against the Bills on Sunday.