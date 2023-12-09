Tavai recorded 15 tackles (eight solo) in Thursday's 21-18 win over the Steelers.
Tavai was all over the field in Week 14, securing a season-high 15 takedowns in the road victory. The linebacker has now compiled 23 tackles over the last two games and he'll look to keep it going against the Chiefs in Week 15.
