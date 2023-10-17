Tavai recorded seven tackles (six solo), one interception and one pass breakup in the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Raiders Sunday.

The 2019 second-round pick has started all six games to open the season, and his interception Sunday was Tavai's first since his 2019 rookie season with the Lions. On the year, Tavai has 37 tackles (24 solo), two pass breakups, one sack and the one interception.