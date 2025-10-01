Tavai (undisclosed) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Tavai missed the Patriots' first four games this season due to an undisclosed injury, but it now appears he's nearing a return. The 29-year-old now has 21 days to be added to New England's active roster before reverting to IR. Once healthy, Tavai will likely reclaim his spot as one of the Patriot's top inside linebackers after posting 115 total tackles and five passes defended across 17 contests in 2024.