Tavai recorded eight total tackles (six solo) during the Patriots' 34-0 loss to the Saints this Sunday.

Tavai has been solid for a struggling New England defense that has given up 72 points over the past two weeks. The 27-year-old inside linebacker has tallied 30 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection through the team's first five games. Expect Tavai to continue being one of the leading tacklers on the Patriots' defense week in and week out.