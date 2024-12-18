Tavai recorded seven tackles (five solo) Sunday during New England's loss to the Cardinals.
Tavai finished tied for second on the team in tackles behind Kyle Dugger's 10 during Sunday's loss. Across 14 games played this season, Tavai has racked up 95 tackles (50 solo), with 1.0 sacks, and an interception and is now just 15 tackles of matching his career-high total set back during last season.
