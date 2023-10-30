Tavai had seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Dolphins.
Tavai played a season-high 68 defensive snaps Sunday while playing on 96 percent of special team snaps. He saw more action on defense with Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring) exiting the game in the second half. Tavai and Mack Wilson -- who also had seven tackles in the game -- will see more defensive snaps in Week 9 against the Commanders if Bentley is unable to play.
