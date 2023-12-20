Tavai recorded three tackles (two solo) while also intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Tavai was the lucky recipient of a dropped pass by Kadarius Toney which popped up in the air, resulting in his second interception of the year. The linebacker is now up to 90 tackles, including a sack, while also adding the two interceptions and a forced fumble over 14 games this season.