Tavai recorded three tackles (two solo) while also intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Tavai was the lucky recipient of a dropped pass by Kadarius Toney which popped up in the air, resulting in his second interception of the year. The linebacker is now up to 90 tackles, including a sack, while also adding the two interceptions and a forced fumble over 14 games this season.
More News
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Monster performance versus Steelers•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Eight tackles in defeat•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Season-high snap count in loss•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Picks off pass in loss to Las Vegas•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Productive in blowout loss•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Leads team in tackles•