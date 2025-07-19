default-cbs-image
New England placed Tavai (calf) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Tavai hurt his calf during OTAs in early June and isn't yet ready to practice. He can be taken off the PUP list whenever he's medically cleared, at which point he'd be eligible to practice and participate in preseason contests.

