Tavai finished the 2024 regular season with 115 tackles (58 solo), a sack and an interception in 17 games.
In his fourth season with the Patriots, Tavai set a career high mark in tackles, while leading the team in that category. The 28-year-old is under contract with New England through 2027, and is thus set to remain a key part of the defense in 2025, while maintaining his role as a starting linebacker for new head coach Mike Vrabel.
